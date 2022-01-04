Police seek suspects behind New Year's Day carjackings in Back of the Yards

Chicago police are looking for suspects wanted in connection with a pair of armed carjackings that happened on New Year's Day in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

In both incidents, the armed suspects approached victims and demanded their vehicles and belongings before driving off in the victim's cars, according to a CPD community alert.

The carjackings happened at the following locations and times:

At 4:08 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 4800 block of South Wood Street

At 4:24 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 4900 block of South Seeley Avenue

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8382.