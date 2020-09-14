Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Prospect Heights 7-Eleven
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. - Police released images Monday of suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Prospect Heights.
The robbery happened Aug. 31 at the store located at 1 N. Wolf Rd., Prospect Heights police said in a statement.
One suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, red gloves, black mask and blue jeans, police said. The other was wearing a black Adidas sweatshirt, gray hoodie, blue bandana and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prospect Heights police at 847-398-5511.
Surveillance image of a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery Aug. 31, 2020, in Prospect Heights. | Prospect Heights police