Police seek suspects in fatal Gary shooting

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a fatal shooting Saturday in Gary, Indiana.

Someone fired gunshots during an altercation between several people about 3:10 a.m. in the 4500 block of Broadway, according to a statement from Gary police.

Rayvon J. Harris, 29, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office. He lived in Gary.

A second male was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital, police said.

Police released surveillance photos of suspects and vehicles at the scene of the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the crime tip line at 866-274-6347.

Authorities released surveillance images of suspects and vehicles wanted in a fatal shooting Aug. 22, 2020, in the 4500 block of Broadway in Gary, Indiana.

