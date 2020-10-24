Police seek suspects in fatal South Shore shooting

article

Police released images Friday of suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting last month in South Shore.

On Sept. 15, an 18-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle about 8:25 p.m. in the 2700 block of East 75th Street when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police said.

The man, identified as Jeremiah Davis, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center at 11:18 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.