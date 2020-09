article

Police are looking to identify two men wanted in connection with a robbery at a 7-Eleven store Thursday in suburban Northbrook.

They entered the store about 5:30 p.m. at 1512 Shermer Rd., walked behind the counter and took about $2,000 from the cash register, Northbrook police said.

The men, 18 to 24 years old, drove off in a dark-colored Toyota Scion, police said.