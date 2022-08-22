Expand / Collapse search

Police seek suspects wanted in fatal shooting in McKinley Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
McKinley Park
Chicago police are trying to identify three people who are wanted in connection with an April murder in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

On April 8, 27-year-old Ryan Arliskas was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 2000 block of West 35th Street, according to Chicago police.

Arliskas was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:30 p.m.

Surveillance video released by police shows three suspects walking into a convenience store and boarding a CTA bus.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or submit anonymous tips to cpdtip.com.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.