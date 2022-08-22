Police seek suspects wanted in fatal shooting in McKinley Park

Chicago police are looking for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a deadly shooting this April in McKinley Park.

On April 8, 27-year-old Ryan Arliskas was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the neck in the 2000 block of West 35th Street, according to Chicago police.

Arliskas was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:30 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Surveillance video released by police shows three suspects walking into a convenience store and boarding a CTA bus.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or submit anonymous tips to cpdtip.com.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.