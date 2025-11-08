Police seek three suspects in Maine Township gas station burglary

The Brief Cook County Sheriff’s Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly burglarized a gas station in the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue in Maine Township early Thursday morning. Security footage shows the suspects arriving in a BMW, breaking a glass door, and stealing cash boxes from a video gaming machine along with two bottles of tequila before fleeing when an alarm went off. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sheriff’s Police Detectives at 708-865-4896.



Cook County Sheriff's Police are looking for three suspects who allegedly burglarized a gas station in Maine Township.

What we know:

According to officials, police responded to an alarm at a gas station in the 3200 block of Central Road around 4:11 a.m. on Thursday.

When officials arrived, they determined the gas station was secure, but the one across the street had been burglarized.

Security footage showed a BMW pulling into the gas station in the 600 block of Greenwood Avenue minutes before. Three suspects broke the glass door, and entered the business weaning masks. They took the cash boxes from a video gaming machine, two bottles of tequila, and then headed to the other gas station. The suspects left that location when the alarm went off.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call Sheriff's Police Detectives at 708-865-4896.