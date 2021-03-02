Police seek trio in Chatham drive-by shooting

Police on Tuesday released surveillance video of three people wanted in connection to a January shooting in Chatham.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot by someone in a passing car as the victim walked in the 100 block of East 75th Street, Chicago police said then.

He was struck in his abdomen about 11:45 p.m. Jan. 6 and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Police asked anyone with tips to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.