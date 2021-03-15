Police seek vehicle in Chatham shooting that left 14-year-old boy dead, 2 other teens wounded

Police are looking for the occupants of a car believed to be involved in a shooting that left three teens wounded, one fatally, earlier this month in Chatham.

About 5:10 p.m. March 3, someone in the vehicle opened fired on the teens as they traveled in another car in the 300 block of West 83rd Street, Chicago police said.

A 14-year-old was struck in the back and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Bryshawn Robinson, and said he lived blocks away from the shooting.

Two other boys, both 16 years old, were taken to the same hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.