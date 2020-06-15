Police seek vehicle in Gresham homicide

article

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide this month in Gresham on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. June 3 in the 7600 block of South Union Avenue, Chicago police said.

Alex Clark, 21, was on the sidewalk when someone got out of the vehicle and shot at him, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are looking for a dark blue vehicle in connection with the homicide, police said. It may be a Chevrolet HHR.

Police released photos of the vehicle and are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 312-747-8271.