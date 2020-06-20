Police seek vehicles in fatal West Chesterield shooting

article

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two vehicles wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday in West Chesterfield on the South Side.

Robert Foreman, 26, was outside with a group at 12:02 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Indiana Avenue when someone in a black vehicle pulled up and fired shots, authorities said.

He was hit twice in each thigh and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, according to Chicago police.

Foreman lived in West Chesterfield, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.

Police released photos of two vehicles being sought in connection with the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.

Police are looking to identify two vehicles in connection with a fatal shooting June 18, 2020, in the 8800 block of South Indiana Avenue. | Chicago police