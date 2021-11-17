Police seek woman suspected of stealing packages from porches in St. Charles

Police in St. Charles are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing packages from multiple residences this month in the western suburb.

The unknown woman was captured on a homeowner's video surveillance system about 2 p.m. on Nov. 3 removing a package from a porch in the 300 block of South 7th Street, St. Charles police said.

Police say video surveillance captured the same woman about 1 p.m. on Nov. 12 taking a package from a porch in the 500 block of Wing Lane.

The suspect in both incidents appears to be a white female wearing flip-flop sandals. She was driving a black or dark-colored 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 630-377-4435. Tips can also be anonymously reported at StCharlesIl.gov/report-crimedrug-tip or by calling 866-Drug-COP.