article

Chicago police are asking for help locating individuals wanted for looting in August in the Loop.

The looting took place between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 1100 block of South Clark Street, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three’s looting task force at 312-744-8263.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP