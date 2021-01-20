Police seeking man for theft on Blue Line train near Fifth City
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for help locating a man wanted for theft on a Blue Line train near Fifth City on the West Side.
The theft happened about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, near the Homan Avenue stop, Chicago police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-745-4443.
Photo of a man wanted for theft on a CTA Blue Line train near Fifth City. | Chicago police