Police seeking man wanted for armed robbery in Austin

Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in May in Austin on the West Side.

The robbery happened about 12:12 a.m. May 28 to a business in the 5800 block of West North Avenue, Chicago police said. The man entered the business and stole an unknown amount of money.

Police are looking for a male who is about 6 feet and was wearing an orange hooded jacket, dark pants and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.