Police seeking man wanted for public indecency in Lake View

Chicago police are seeking to identify a man wanted allegedly exposing himself to a woman Monday in Lake View on the Northwest Side.

About 12:40 p.m., an 18-year-old woman was leaving school and walking in the 3400 block of North Western Avenue, when a man, driving a gold, four door Honda sedan began a conversation with her, Chicago police said.

During the conversation, he allegedly exposed his genitals and “touched himself inappropriately,” police said.

The woman yelled for help, causing the man to speed off east on Roscoe Avenue, police said. He is described as being a white man, between 20 and 30-years-old, with red hair and was wearing a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8200.