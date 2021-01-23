Police seeking man wanted for robbery on CTA Red Line platform near Englewood

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a man wanted in connection with a robbery last week on a CTA platform near Englewood on the South Side.

The robbery happened about 1 p.m. Jan. 16, at the 63rd Street Station, Chicago police said. The victim was on the platform and was attacked by a group of people who also took his wallet by force.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police’s Mass Transit unit at 312-745-4443.