Police seeking minivan wanted in fatal hit-and-run in Ashburn

Chicago police are seeking a vehicle wanted in a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday morning in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

About 12:10 a.m., a person was fatally struck by a silver minivan in the 8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago police said. The van was last seen driving north on Kedzie Avenue.

Witnesses on scene told officers the vehicle was a silver Chrysler minivan, between the years 2008 and 2016, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police’s Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP