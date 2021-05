article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two people wanted for fighting and shooting a gun Tuesday on a CTA Blue Line platform.

The pair got into a fight before one of them fired a gun around 2 p.m. on the Jackson Blue Line platform in the Loop, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call (312) 745-4443.