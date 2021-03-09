Police seeking to identify 3 for armed robbery on Green Line train

article

Chicago police are asking for help identifying three people wanted in connection with an armed robbery last week on a Green Line train on the South Side.

The trio approached a 31-year-old man about 5 a.m. March 2 on a train near the 35th-Bronzeville-IIT station, Chicago police said.

They allegedly threatened the man with a knife and took his property, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 312-745-4443.

