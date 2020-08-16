Police seeking to identify persons wanted for looting, burglary on the Near North Side

article

Chicago police are asking for help identifying persons wanted in connection with looting and burglary Monday on the Near North Side.

Between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning, they are suspected of stealing items from Custom Eyes, 600 N. State St., police said.

Chicago police are seeking individuals wanted in connection with looting Aug. 10, 2020, on the Near North Side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three’s looting task force at 312-744-8263.