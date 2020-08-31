Police share more photos of downtown looting suspect

article

Police on Sunday released more surveillance photos in an attempt to identify looting suspects from earlier in August.

The new batch of photos show five people wanted for looting a shop Aug. 10 in the first block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Looting broke out downtown Aug. 10 less than day after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Into the next morning, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.