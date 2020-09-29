Police share video of 5 people looting Near North salon

Police shared surveillance video Tuesday in an effort to identify five people wanted for stealing from a Near North Side salon during widespread looting in August.

They are wanted for stealing items from the business before dawn Aug. 10 in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street, according to Chicago police.

The five people are among hundreds of people suspected of looting downtown shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after police shot a man in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police say five people are wanted for stealing from the business Aug. 10, 2020, in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street. (Chicago police)

Over the last several weeks, police have shared dozens of photos and videos of suspected looters.

Police say five people are wanted for stealing from the business Aug. 10, 2020, in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street. (Chicago police)

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.