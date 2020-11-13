Police share video of people looting downtown FedEx store

Police on Friday released video allegedly showing several people loot a FedEx business on the Near North Side.

The video shows people behind the counter of the business Aug. 10 in the first block of West Erie Street, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Some grabbed boxes, while others rummaged through them, the video shows.

Video stills allegedly show people stealing from a business Aug. 10. 2020, in the first block of West Erie Street. (Chicago police)

They are among hundreds of people suspected of looting shops that morning throughout Chicago, less than a day after rumors allegedly spread following a police shooting in Englewood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three’s looting task force at 312-744-8263.