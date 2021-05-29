Police warn Chicago Lawn residents to watch out for robbers
CHICAGO - Chicago police say that four robberies in Chicago Lawn have increased.
Police said that in each of the recent robberies, the robbers approach the victim and demand they hand over their stuff.
The robberies have happened:
- On May 4 at 2:20 p.m. at 64th and South Whipple
- On May 10 at 8:00 p.m. at 64th Place and Kedzie
- On May 13 at 3:20 a.m. at 66th and South Troy
- On May 23 at 8:00 p.m. at 65th and South Kedzie
Chicago police have this safety advice:
- Always be aware of your surroundings.
- Report suspicious activity immediately.
- If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.
- Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police.
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.
- Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible.
If you have any information, contact police at (312) 747-8380.
Advertisement