Police warn Chicago Lawn residents to watch out for robbers

Chicago police say that four robberies in Chicago Lawn have increased.

Police said that in each of the recent robberies, the robbers approach the victim and demand they hand over their stuff.

The robberies have happened:

On May 4 at 2:20 p.m. at 64th and South Whipple

On May 10 at 8:00 p.m. at 64th Place and Kedzie

On May 13 at 3:20 a.m. at 66th and South Troy

On May 23 at 8:00 p.m. at 65th and South Kedzie

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Chicago police have this safety advice:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.).

Never pursue a fleeing assailant; provide the information to the police.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible.

If you have any information, contact police at (312) 747-8380.