Police warn commuters to be careful after woman is brutally attacked on CTA Blue Line platform

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Near West Side
FOX 32 Chicago
CHICAGO - On Saturday morning, a CTA commuter suffered a brutal attack on a Blue Line platform on the Near West Side.

Chicago police said that the woman was at the Racine Avenue stop just before 3 a.m. when a man came up from behind her.

He punched her in the head and she fell down. As she laid on the ground, he punched her again and grabbed her purse.

If you have information about this attack, call Chicago police at (312)745-4443.

