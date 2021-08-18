Expand / Collapse search

Police warn Far South Side residents about string of armed carjackings

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

Auto thefts on the rise nationwide after years of decline

David Glawe from the National Insurance Crime Bureau explains the uptick of carjackings across the nation and takes a deeper look at the statistics.

CHICAGO - Police are warning residents about a string of armed carjackings recently reported in Far South Side neighborhoods.

In each incident, armed suspects exit a vehicle and approach people seated in a car or leaving their car before announcing a robbery, Chicago police said. 

The stolen vehicles are then used in subsequent robberies, police said.

The carjackings happened:

  • About 2 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 300 block of East 117th Street;
  • About 2 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 500 block of West 109th Street;
  • About 2 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 50 block of West 109th Street;
  • About 3 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 400 block of East 110th Street; and
  • About 5 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 11200 block of East Vernon Avenue;

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP