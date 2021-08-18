Police warn Far South Side residents about string of armed carjackings
CHICAGO - Police are warning residents about a string of armed carjackings recently reported in Far South Side neighborhoods.
In each incident, armed suspects exit a vehicle and approach people seated in a car or leaving their car before announcing a robbery, Chicago police said.
The stolen vehicles are then used in subsequent robberies, police said.
The carjackings happened:
- About 2 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 300 block of East 117th Street;
- About 2 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 500 block of West 109th Street;
- About 2 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 50 block of West 109th Street;
- About 3 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 400 block of East 110th Street; and
- About 5 a.m. Aug. 16 in the 11200 block of East Vernon Avenue;
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.
