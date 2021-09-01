Police warn Hyde Park residents of recent burglaries

Chicago police are warning residents in the Hyde Park neighborhood about a recent increase in apartment burglaries

In each incident, the suspect entered apartments without using force and took property from inside.

These burglaries have occurred at the times and locations listed below:

5300 block of South Harper Avenue on Aug. 8 at about 6 a.m.

5100 Block of South Cornell Avenue on Aug. 11 and Aug. 15 at about 5 p.m.

5300 Block of South Kimbark Avenue on Aug. 31 at about 3:40 a.m.

If anyone has information on theses burglaries, you are asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.

