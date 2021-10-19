Police warn Northwest Side residents of recent armed robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about an armed robber who is targeting people in Northwest Side neighborhoods.
In each incident, the robber displays a handgun and demands the victim's property, threatening to shoot them if they don't comply, police said.
Police said there have been three armed robberies reported since the start of October:
- Around 3:20 a.m. on Oct. 2 in the 2200 block of North Mango Avenue in Belmont Central,
- Around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the 2400 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue in Kelvyn Park,
- Around 9:21 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the 2200 block of North Natchez Avene in Galewood,
- Around 2:14 p.m. on Oct. 16 in the 1300 block of North Pulaski Avenue in Humboldt Park,
Anyone with information is asked to call Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-7394.
Advertisement