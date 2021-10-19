Police warn Northwest Side residents of recent armed robberies

Chicago police are warning the public about an armed robber who is targeting people in Northwest Side neighborhoods.

In each incident, the robber displays a handgun and demands the victim's property, threatening to shoot them if they don't comply, police said.

Police said there have been three armed robberies reported since the start of October:

Around 3:20 a.m. on Oct. 2 in the 2200 block of North Mango Avenue in Belmont Central,

Around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 5 in the 2400 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue in Kelvyn Park

Around 9:21 p.m. on Oct. 9 in the 2200 block of North Natchez Avene in Galewood

Around 2:14 p.m. on Oct. 16 in the 1300 block of North Pulaski Avenue in Humboldt Park

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-7394.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP