Police warn of carjackings in Wicker Park parking lot

At least three people were violently carjacked in the last month in the same parking lot in Wicker Park.

Each person was carjacked as they walked to or from their vehicle in a parking lot in the 2200 block of West Division Avenue, Chicago police said. In one incident, a man was beaten by the carjackers, and in the other two, the carjackers chased and threatened the vehicle’s owner with a gun.

The carjackings happened about 10:40 p.m. Jan. 6, about 6:35 p.m. Jan. 28 and about 6:10 p.m. Feb. 4, police said.

Police said three males, two of them thought to be in their teens, are suspected in the carjackings. The age of the third suspect was not known.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.