Police warn of catalytic converter thefts on the South Side

Chicago police are warning residents of four catalytic converter thefts reported in January in Roseland and Morgan Park on the South Side.

In each incident, two people double parked their car while one person crawled under victim’s cars, used a power saw to cut off the catalytic converter and fled, Chicago police said in a community alert. Video surveillance from one of the incidents showed a dark-colored Dodge Charge fleeing the scene of a theft about 4:30 a.m.

Each theft happened between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. :

Jan. 6, in the 400 block of West 111th Street;

Jan. 7, in the 10700 block of South Church Street;

Jan. 9, in the 11400 block of South Homewood Avenue; and

Jan. 17, in the 10800 block of South Vincennes Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.