Police warn of phone scammers posing as FBI in Palos Park

Police in southwest suburban Palos Park are warning residents of phone scammers posing as FBI agents looking for information on a crime.

Someone posing as an agent called a woman and said her rental car had been used in various crimes in Texas, including identity theft, Palos Park police said.

The woman had never been to Texas or rented a car, but wanted to help with the investigation and engaged the caller several times, police said.

She provided her bank account information, social security number and a copy of her driver’s license when the caller said “Maryland State Police” were involved and needed her information, police said.

“If you get a call or an email unexpectedly from someone who claims they are informing you of an emergency or family needing money immediately, beware, there’s a good chance this is an imposter trying to steal your money,” Palos Park Police Chief Joe Miller said.