Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago

Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants.

The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community.

The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts that's been happening across the Chicago area.

The offenders are often described as Latin American, Northbrook police said.

Suspects in Northbrook pick-pocket thefts | Northbrook Police Department

"We want to remind residents to be aware of their surroundings at all times," said Chief Christopher Kennedy. "As always, if you see something, say something."

Northbrook police are sharing these safety tips to help keep you from becoming a victim of a pick-pocket theft.

Always make sure your purse or bag is fully zipped or closed.

Never leave your purse or bag unattended in your shopping cart.

Do not hang your purse or bag on the back of your chair, always keep it in front of you.

Be cautious to individuals who "accidentally" bump into you or follow you closely.

Be aware of individuals asking, "Did you drop anything?" This strategy creates a diverted attention to allow the offender to attempt to pick-pocket while you are looking on the floor.

Anyone with information on these recent crimes, or if you recognize the suspects, is urged to contact the Northbrook Police Department at 847-564-2060.