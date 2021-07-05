Robberies reported near CTA stations in Englewood

Chicago police are warning residents of a series of robberies reported in recent months near CTA stations in Englewood on the South Side.

In each case, the suspects approached someone and took their property by force, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

At 2:10 a.m. Aril 29 in the 200 block of West 63rd Street;

Between 12:10-12:17 a.m. May 2 in the 200 block of West 63rd Street;

At 4:22 a.m. May 18 in the 15 block of West 69th Street;

At 6:30 a.m. May 25 in the 200 block of West 63rd Street;

At 5 p.m. May 29 in the 15 block of West 69th Street;

At 12:41 a.m. May 29 in the 220 West Garfield Avenue; and

At 12 a.m. June 2 in the 15 West 69th Street.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The suspects were described as one to six African American males with dark brown complexions between 15 and 25-years-old. They were wearing tan, light blue, white and black hooded sweatshirts.

Advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.