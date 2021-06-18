Police warn of violent bike robberies in the Loop

Police are warning people in the Loop about two violent bike robberies that happened Wednesday.

In each instance, offenders approached a lone, unsuspecting victim on the street and took the victims’ bicycle with use of force, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Both occurred in the late evening, police said. One instance occurred on the 100 block of North Wabash Ave at 11:20 pm and the other on the 100 block of North Dearborn St at 11:35 pm.

Both robbers are described black men between the ages of 15 and 20 years old, police said.

Police encourage people to use these tips to protect themselves from bike robbers:

Be aware of your surroundings at all times

If you must be out at night alone, stay in well-lit areas

Pay special attention to suspicious individuals loitering in the area

Report suspicious activity immediately

If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm

Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide adetailed description of the offender(s) including any physical/clothingidentifiers in addition to any vehicle description and license plate information

If approached by a witness to an incident, request they remain on scenewhen possible or obtain contact information

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police

Anyone with information on the bike robberies should contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 3 Detective Division at (312) 744-8263.