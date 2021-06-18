Police warn of violent bike robberies in the Loop
CHICAGO - Police are warning people in the Loop about two violent bike robberies that happened Wednesday.
In each instance, offenders approached a lone, unsuspecting victim on the street and took the victims’ bicycle with use of force, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
Both occurred in the late evening, police said. One instance occurred on the 100 block of North Wabash Ave at 11:20 pm and the other on the 100 block of North Dearborn St at 11:35 pm.
Both robbers are described black men between the ages of 15 and 20 years old, police said.
Police encourage people to use these tips to protect themselves from bike robbers:
- Be aware of your surroundings at all times
- If you must be out at night alone, stay in well-lit areas
- Pay special attention to suspicious individuals loitering in the area
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- If you are confronted by an assailant, remain calm
- Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime and provide adetailed description of the offender(s) including any physical/clothingidentifiers in addition to any vehicle description and license plate information
- If approached by a witness to an incident, request they remain on scenewhen possible or obtain contact information
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police
Anyone with information on the bike robberies should contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 3 Detective Division at (312) 744-8263.