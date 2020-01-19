Police warn people on Northwest Side about two recent armed carjackings

Chicago police are warning residents of a pair of armed carjackings reported in January in Humboldt Park and Ukrainian Village on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, victims are approached by one to three males who flash a handgun and demand their vehicle’s keys or vehicle, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The carjackings happened, about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8., in the 2600 block of West Rice Street and about 7:55 p.m. Jan. 17, in the 1100 block of North Western Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.