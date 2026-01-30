Police warn of phone, credit card thefts in River North and Fulton Market

The Brief Chicago police are warning of cell phone and credit card thefts targeting people at restaurants and bars in River North and Fulton Market. The suspect distracts victims by dropping an item, then uses a bag to cover and steal phones left on tables before leaving the scene. Police urge the public to keep phones on their person, separate credit cards, stay alert, and report suspicious activity.



Chicago police are warning of cell phone and credit card thefts in River North and Fulton Market.

What we know:

In the incidents, the suspect walked into establishments and approached victims that were sitting down with their phones on the table. The suspect distracted the victims by dropping an object to the floor near the victim. Then, the suspect placed a bag on the table covering the phone and mumbled to the victim and reached down to recover the item they dropped. Then, the suspect removed the bag and the phone and left the scene.

The suspect would then use the stolen credit cards at a department store.

The suspect is described as a man with a black skullcap, black hooded sweatshirt and bag.

Dates and locations:

200 block of North Green St. on Jan. 15 at 7:20 p.m. (Fulton Market District)

100 block of West Illinois St. on Jan. 29 at 2:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m. (River North)

What you can do:

Police are warning the public to keep a cell phone on your person, keep credit cards separate from your phone, pay attention to suspicious people, and call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information should contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference # P26-3-003.