6 armed robberies reported within an hour on the Northwest Side

Chicago police are warning residents about a series of armed robberies that occurred Thursday on the Northwest and West sides.

In each incident, police said the suspects exited a 2018 white KIA car with guns and demanded the victim's personal items.

The crimes happened at the following times and locations:

4300 block of West Wrightwood Avenue at 1:01 p.m.

2900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 1:05 p.m.

2600 block of North Narragansett Avenue at 1:30 p.m.

4900 block of West Wabansia Avenue at 1:39 p.m.

4900 block of West Wabansia Avenue at 1:53 p.m.

1600 block of North Pulaski Road at 1:55 p.m.

The robbers are described as two to three males, 15 to 25 years old, weighing about 140 to 160 pounds. They each wore face masks and dark clothing.

If you have any information, contact detectives at (312) 746-7394.