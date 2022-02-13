Police warn residents of a rise in catalytic converter thefts in Englewood

Chicago police are warning residents of recent catalytic converter theft incidents in Englewood.

Police said during January and February, unknown offenders removed catalytic converters from parked cars at various hours of the day.

Reported incident locations are:

1000 Block of West 72nd Street on Jan. 7, at 6:40 a.m.

6500 Block of South Ashland Avenue on Jan, 8, between the hours of 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.

7200 Block of South Aberdeen on Jan. 11, at 10:30 a.m.

6100 Block of South Wood Street on Feb. 1, at 4:45 p.m.

600 Block of West 61st street between the dates of Jan. 27-28, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.

6100 Block of South Wood Street on Feb. 1, at 8 a.m.

6200 Block of South Wood Street between the dates of Feb. 1-2, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 9:30 a.m.

7000 Block of South Honore Street on Feb. 1, at 6 a.m

1500 Block of West 70th Street on Feb. 11, at 6 a.m.

Police said to help avoid this situation, residents should report suspicious activity immediately, remove valuables that are unsecured, share surveillance footage with detectives, and call 911 if you are a victim.

If anyone has any information, contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at (312) 747-8380.