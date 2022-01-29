Police warn residents of recent carjackings in Auburn Gresham

Police are warning drivers of armed carjackings that have occurred in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood from November through January.

Police said these armed carjackings may have been committed by a group of three to four teenage boys.

The offenders approach the victims and demand their belongings and cars.

These incidents have occurred in the afternoon and evening hours, police said.

Locations in Auburn Gresham the crimes occurred in include:

8500 block of South Wallace Street

8600 block of South Wallace Avenue

8400 block of South Parnell Avenue

8400 block of South Vincennes Ave

8500 block of South Lowe Ave

To protect yourself from these incidents, police recommend being aware of your surroundings, including cars nearby. If you are approached by an assailant, try to remain clam. Remember physical characteristics like tattoos, acne and hairstyle.

Dial 911 immediately and remain at the scene if possible, police said. Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police.