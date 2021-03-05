Political operative pleads not guilty to charges involving former Ald. Danny Solis

Political operative Roberto Caldero pleaded not guilty Friday to federal fraud and bribery charges involving former Ald. Danny Solis (25th) during an arraignment, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Prosecutors last week released a 20-page grand jury indictment against Caldero that showed more of the undercover work of Solis, who left the City Council after the Sun-Times in January 2019 revealed he had been cooperating for years with the feds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The new indictment alleged that Caldero offered Solis as much as $20,000 in campaign contributions to help an Ohio company land a $1 billion custodial contract with the Chicago Public Schools, the Sun-Times reported.

Caldero is also accused of offering Solis $50,000 in campaign contributions to help secure an honorary street designation and park renaming for members of the Cacciatore family. Caldero also allegedly bribed a high-ranking CPS official, Pedro Soto, with job offers, champagne and admission to an annual museum benefit.