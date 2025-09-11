Poll: Chicago Latinos oppose Johnson and Trump, support more police

The Brief Nearly half of Hispanic/Latino voters in a new poll identified as centrist; just over a quarter called themselves progressive. Both Mayor Brandon Johnson and Donald Trump drew high unfavorable ratings, while Gov. J.B. Pritzker fared better. Seventy percent supported adding more Chicago police officers.



A new poll sponsored by the Urban Institute sheds light on how Chicago’s Hispanic voting population aligns politically.

What we know:

The poll, conducted by M3 Strategies, found that 48.8% of Hispanic/Latino respondents described themselves as politically centrist or moderate, while 27.3% identified as progressive or left.

It also found that 70% of Latinos support deploying more Chicago police officers.

According to the results, Latinos are overwhelmingly opposed to both Mayor Brandon Johnson and his ideological opposite, former President Donald Trump. Fourteen percent of respondents said they had a favorable opinion of Johnson, while 65% said they had an unfavorable opinion.

Twenty percent said they had a favorable view of Trump, compared with 66% who said they had an unfavorable view.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker fared better in the poll: 51% of respondents had a favorable view, while 33% had an unfavorable view.

M3 conducted the poll Sept. 3-5 by surveying 468 Hispanic/Latino general election voters, although the survey was not broken down by neighborhood or community area.

Dig deeper:

The Urban Institute is a nonprofit organization that describes its mission as organizing the centrist community in Chicago. The group is backed by charter school interests.

The organization said the poll is evidence that Chicago’s Latino community does not align politically with the city’s progressive movement.

"Chicago Latino voters remain optimistic about their status, with 48.6% viewing Hispanics and Latinos as another ethnic group in America on their way up, rather than a victimized minority group," Urban Institute CEO Juan Rangel said. "That further explains the rejection of the progressive label and leftist policies that tend to portray Hispanics and Latinos as victims."