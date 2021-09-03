Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Chicago target areas with low vaccination rates

As a national debate continues over whether vaccinated Americans need COVID-19 booster shots, the city of Chicago is trying to make it easy to get that first vaccination.

They’re running several pop-up vaccine sites Friday in neighborhoods where the vaccination rate is lagging behind. They want to put as many shots in arms as possible.

The sites open Friday include:

Uptown Immunization 845 W. Wilson

Greater Lawn Immunization 4150 W. 55th St.

Garfield Community Service Center 10 S. Kedzie

Jesse Owens Elementary 12450 S. State St.

Michelle Clark High School 5101 W. Harrison St.

But while the city says it’s all about getting those first shots, Dr. Anthony Fauci is talking about third shots, saying Thursday night that boosters may be key to long-term protection.

"There’s no doubt from the dramatic data from the Israeli study with the boots that are being now done there and contemplated here support very strongly the rationale for such an approach based on the very favorable data associated with the boost," he said.

The Food and Drug Administration has a meeting scheduled Sept. 17 regarding boosters.

It is just ahead of the Biden administration’s start date for a nationwide booster campaign to begin Sept. 20, when third shots are to be made available for vulnerable populations.

The city says first shots are available not only at pop-up clinics Friday, but also area pharmacies where, in many cases, you don’t need an appointment.