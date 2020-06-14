Pope leads mass for regular congregants for the first time since coronavirus outbreak began

article

Pope Francis celebrated Mass Sunday for about 50 socially distanced and masked faithful inside St. Peter's Cathedral, the first time the pontiff said Mass with ordinary congregants since restrictions were put in place for the coronavirus epidemic.

The Mass marked the Corpus Christi holiday, celebrating the Roman Catholic belief that the Eucharist is the real body and blood of Christ. During lockdown, the faithful could follow Mass on television but were unable to receive communion, one of the church's holy sacraments.

The faithful -- standing at a safe distance from one another -- also were present in St. Peter's Square for the weekly Sunday blessing.

The pope led a prayer for Libya, and urged political and military leaders to end hostilities and for the international community to take "to heart" the plight of migrants trapped in the lawless nation.

"There is cruelty," the pope said. "We all have responsibility. No one can feel exempt."

