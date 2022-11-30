Popular Chicago holiday beer tastes like Frango mints

A Chicago-based brewing company is partnering with Garrett Popcorn and Frango Chocolates to create a unique blend for a beer.

Frango mints are a longtime and cherished Chicago holiday tradition, and if you’re a fan, you can now get that same flavor in a beer glass.

"Delicious. It tastes just like the Frango mints. It tastes like Christmas actually," one woman said.

It’s called Minted — a collaboration between Hop Butcher brewing in Lincoln Square and the Garrett Popcorn company, which owns the iconic Frango mints brand.

This is the second-year Hot Butcher is brewing up the collaboration — a holiday imperial Stout with chocolate, and the same mint extract used to make Frango mints.

Last year, they made only 500 cases, which sold out in hours. This year, they’re nearly doubling that amount, and they will be available on store shelves, as well as at their brand-new taproom on Lincoln Avenue starting Wednesday.

Hop Butcher’s co-founder says it’s part of a growing trend of partnering with iconic Chicago food brands, giving craft beer lovers a taste of something new, and something familiar.

"If you like eating somewhere… That you enjoy supporting as well," said Jeremiah Zimmerman, co-founder of Hop Butcher.

"Last year when this came out, a friend of mine… I wasn’t going to miss out," said customer Dave Stasior.

Here at the brewery taproom, they have a special version of minted, aged in bourbon barrels. It’s not expected to last long.