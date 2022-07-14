Popular Houston DJ falls to her death from 13th floor balcony of downtown high rise

A popular Houston DJ has died after falling from a high rise in downtown Houston.

It happened at Camden apartments on Austin street around 5 a.m. on July 4th. 23-year-old Darien Lewis, better known as Dj DBaby was well known in the Houston community and across the country, she would DJ for some big-name celebrities.

Her life tragically ended when she fell from a 13th-floor balcony and onto the 9th-floor pool deck. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital, she died on Wednesday, July 13th, 10 days after her tragic fall.

"She did things people that are 56 my age haven't done," her father Darrin Lewis said.

There has been speculation on social media about the circumstances of her fall; some pointing fingers at her girlfriend, who was present at the time she fell.

However, her girlfriend released a statement on Facebook, saying she is heartbroken and had nothing to do with it. In the post, she claims DJ Dbaby had been drinking, stood on the balcony furniture, lost her balance, and fell before she could get to her.

Family says they aren't going to speculate or address unsubstantiated rumors.

"We're going to trust the system, and we're going to let them do their job," her father said,

Houston police tell FOX 26 at this point, that it appears to have been an unfortunate accident.

Her family says they want everyone to focus on the way DJ Dbaby lived, and the legacy that she's leaving behind. They say they've found comfort in the Facebook tributes people have posted of her to social media.

"I would just like to continue seeing some posts where they enjoyed being with her, and around her," her mother Terri Lewis said.

Her brother Chase Taylor sent a message to all the hearts she touched during her 23 years of life.

"She was that life for you guys, so now it's everyone else's turn to be that life for us, so we can watch those videos and those moments that we didn't see, so we can see it and smile and reminisce on how great of a person she was," he said.

Police say they are still actively investigating and interviewing witnesses.

There is a fundraiser planned in her honor Saturday, July 16th at Voodoo Seafood on Eldridge Pkwy. From 3 p.m. to 2 a.m.