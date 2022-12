A popular River North restaurant has announced plans to close after 12 years in business.

In an Instagram post, GT Fish and Oyster said they will wrap up business by the end of the year.

Eater reports that some of their seafood menu items will migrate over to their sister restaurant, GT Prime Steakhouse.

No word on if the Boka Restaurant Group has plans for the space.