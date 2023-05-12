Popular Wrigleyville bar to close permanently this weekend

A popular Wrigleyville bar is permanently closing its doors this weekend.

Houndstooth Saloon, located at 3369 N Clark St., announced on Facebook that the bar will no longer be open after Sunday, May 14.

"We have been so fortunate to be a part of your kind, gracious, supportive community. We watched our community come together during many trying times. We are enormously grateful for the years of support you gave to our small business. Whether you joined us for a special event or an exciting game day, we hope you enjoyed our services as much as we enjoyed serving you," the Facebook post read.

The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce, an organization designed to represent and help merchants in the community, called the bar a "Chicago icon" and a "beloved local establishment."

"Houndstooth Saloon was more than just your run-of-the-mill bar; it was a legendary hangout spot where memories were made. Whether you were kicking back with friends, celebrating a special occasion, enjoying a Crimison Tide game, or simply unwinding after a long day, Houndstooth Saloon always greeted you with a warm and welcoming vibe," the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce wrote on their website.

The bar is encouraging patrons to stop by this weekend to celebrate before they close Sunday.