Porsche blows stop sign in Brighton Park, causing 4-car crash

The driver of a Porsche was arrested Wednesday after speeding through a stop sign and causing a 4-vehicle crash.

One man was hospitalized with bleeding in his brain and fractured vertebrae, Chicago police said.

A Porsche was speeding east on 42nd Street about 6:15 a.m. when it blew a stop sign at Western Avenue and t-boned a car in the intersection, police said.

The t-boned car struck another car before stopping on the top of a fourth vehicle, police said.

A 63-year-old man from the t-boned car was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, police and fire officials said. Police said he was in serious condition and needed surgery.

No injuries were reported in the other vehicles, which were occupied by men in their 30s and 40s, police said.

The Porsche driver had an active criminal warrant, police said.