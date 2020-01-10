Porsche driver runs from 4-car crash in Brighton Park, falsely reports car stolen: police

article

A Porsche driver falsely reported his car stolen after allegedly causing a 4-car crash Wednesday in Brighton Park and running from the scene.

Everardo Coss, 38, allegedly sped through a stop sign and t-boned a car at 42nd Street and Western Avenue, sending a man to the hospital with fractured vertebrae and bleeding in his brain, Chicago police said.

The t-boned car rolled over into a third car until coming to a rest on top of a fourth car, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing Coss run from the crashed Porsche, police said. Coss then allegedly called 911 to falsely report his car stolen.

Officers arrested Coss at 10:10 a.m. in Bridgeport on a bond forfeiture warrant, police said.

While in custody, he was charged with a felony count each of leaving the scene of an accident and disorderly conduct, police said.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Coss, of Brighton Park, is due for a bail hearing Friday afternoon.